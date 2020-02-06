After Hitler texts, ex-pizzeria boss will learn about Holocaust

EATONTOWN — A pizzeria manager fired for an anti-Semitic text message rant to a teen delivery boy who had requested a night off for Rosh Hashanah will attend classes about the Holocaust.

Francesco Scotto Di Rinaldi, whose texts to the 17-year-old employee included that "Hitler had a point," will attend a four-session program at the Center for Holocaust, Human Rights & Genocide Education at Brookdale Community College, according to Di Rinaldi's attorney, Mario Apuzzo.

The program includes an overview of hate and anti-Semitism, a visit to the center’s permanent exhibit and the opportunity to meet with a Holocaust survivor, Appuzo said.

Nicholas Bogan, of Eatontown, had been a part-time worker at Maurizio’s Pizzeria & Italian Ristorante for just over a week in September 2019 when he asked to be off for the first night of the Jewish New Year, according to his lawsuit.

Di Rinaldi had written back via text “(Expletive) the Jewish. Put them on fire (fire emoji). Like Hitler was trying to do. He had a point," as seen in a screenshot included in the suit.

"Francesco, in a moment of frustration, texted some terrible words about the Holocaust to employee Nicholas Bogan. Francesco did not mean to hurt anyone by his words. Francesco apologizes to Nicholas and his family, the Jewish community, his Jewish friends, his employer, and his coworkers. He is truly sorry for what he wrote to Nicholas," Apuzzo said in a written statement to New Jersey 101.5.

Di Rinaldi was fired from the restaurant within days after the lawsuit was filed.

Restaurant owner, Cesar Schiano, told New Jersey 101.5 in January that he had been on a trip and was unaware of the text exchange until the incident began to get media attention.

He taped a written apology on the door saying that he is “DEVASTATED” and has "no tolerance" for ignorance and discrimination.

With previous reporting by Dan Alexander

