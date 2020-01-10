‘Hitler had a point’ — NJ pizzeria boss’ hateful rant, lawsuit says

EATONTOWN — The parents of a pizza delivery boy are suing after the teen said his manager sent an anti-Semitic response to his request for time off for Rosh Hashanah.

Nicholas Bogan, 17, of Eatontown, had been on the job at Maurizio’s Pizzeria & Italian Ristorante for just over a week when he asked to be off for the first night of the Jewish New Year, according to the lawsuit.

Manager Francesco Scott DiRinaldi responded via text with “(Expletive) the Jewish. Put them on fire (fire emoji). Like Hitler was trying to do. He had a point," according to a screenshot included in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims that the teen tried to "defuse" the situation by responding with three "laughing crying" emojis.

Instead, DiRinaldi continued.

"Yeah, I'm serious can't stand them. With the Indians as well. Why would you celebrate something that you don't belong. You wrong born in America so you don't belong to them," DiRinaldi said in a text, according to the lawsuit.

The teen was shaken after receiving the text and "did not feel safe returning to work" and was let go the next day, the lawsuit says.

DiRinaldi could not be reached for comment on Friday.

Bogan and his parents seek to have him reinstated at Maurizio’s along with back pay, punitive damages and attorneys' fees. The lawsuit also seeks to have the company go through anti-discrimination training, anti-retaliation training, anti-harassment training, workplace civility training and bystander intervention training.

Bogen told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that DiRinaldi seemed like "a nice guy" and his reaction was unexpected.

