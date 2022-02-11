After hit-and-run crash, South Brunswick police car gets totaled

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A police officer was injured when his marked SUV went airborne while following the driver of a van he watched his a bicyclist crossing Route 130 Thursday afternoon.

A South Brunswick officer witnessed a 40-year-old bicyclist from East Brunswick get run over by the van as he crossed Route 130 around 1:30 p.m., according to police Chief Raymond Hayducka.

The van continued northbound on Route 130 and the officer followed but encountered slow traffic.

As the officer went onto the shoulder to get around the traffic, his SUV hit a berm and went airborne into a sign and a utility pole before landing in a parking lot, Hayducka said.

Alert bicyclist provides key information

The bicyclist gave police a partial license plate number from the van, which was traced back to Rainbow Home Adult Day Care in Somerset.

The driver of the van, Ankur Khajuriwala, 41, of North Brunswick, returned to the crash scene and was charged with endangering an injured victim, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, and several other motor vehicle offenses including being improperly licensed.

Rainbow was cited for having an unregistered vehicle, according to the chief.

Both the officer and the bicyclist were hospitalized at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick and were both released late Thursday night.

Hayducka credited the bicyclist for keeping his composure and getting the license plate number in order to help find Khajuriwala.

“We were very lucky today. When you see the police vehicle and hear from witnesses who saw the bicyclist run over, you realize it is a miracle,” Hayducka said in a statement.

Hayducka asked any witnesses to the crash to call the department at 732-329-4646

