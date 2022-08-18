After all these years, Steve Trevelise will headline Catch A Rising Star

After 22 years of doing comedy, I finally had to ask myself one question. Not "Why am I doing comedy?" but why have I never headlined a show? That question will be answered Aug. 27th at Catch A Rising Star in the Princeton Hyatt Regency where I will finally make my headlining debut.

I started doing comedy in 2000 as part of a morning show promotion at Alice 104.5 in Philadelphia. Before that, I would bring on comics as the radio guy on WYSP.

Then came 22 years of emceeing and featuring at such places as The Borgata, The Paramount Theatre, The Carteret Performing Arts Center, The State Theatre, The Stress Factory, and The Comedy Cove. I've also opened for such greats as Pat Cooper, Robert Klein, Gilbert Gottfried, Artie Lange, Louis Anderson, and Richard Jeni, The next logical step would be headlining and it's about time I gave it a shot. . .

I spent 5 years working at Catch from 2004-09 as house emcee and general manager. I couldn't think of a better place to headline my first show. When I brought the idea up to owner/booker Suzy Yengo she was all for it so here I am.

Also on the show will be my good friend Eric Potts, who along with being a comedy headliner himself, plays music on the weekends and fills in for me and the other hosts here at New Jersey 101.5.

Also on the bill will be comedian John Franklin whom you may know as "Carol" from the Netflix social media game show "The Circle" and finally up-and-coming comic Liam Katz who's also performed at Catch as well as the Brook Art Theater.

If you'd like to come to the show, you can get tickets here. If you do come, I only ask one thing. please laugh, it would mean a lot to me.

