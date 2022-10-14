After 55 years, this iconic NJ Italian restaurant will close its doors

There is a notable quote that says "all good things must come to an end.”

I don’t know why that’s true but that is exactly the case with Tuzzio’s Restaurant in Long Branch, NJ. After so efficiently and enthusiastically serving the community for over 55 years, Tuzzio’s will be closing its doors forever at the end of this year in 2022.

The property has been sold to developers who plan on building more housing in the ever-growing Long Branch city.

When you walked into Tuzzio’s it was like a walk into a friend’s grandmother’s home. The smell of world-class sauce, garlic and pizza wafting off the walls for those 55 years would put a smile on your face because you knew a great old-school Italian meal would be served.

The décor was stuck in the late '70s and early '80s but that didn’t matter because it was always a place of comfort. I knew the bartenders, wait staff, Debbie who runs the office and, of course, Joe Tuzzio the owner who has been involved in the restaurant for just about all of the 55 years. He kept the recipes that made him successful much to the delight of the many regulars that would enjoy his food.

It was where I brought my family, friends from out of town and after a long day I enjoyed sitting at the bar with a glass of wine and enjoying a great meal.

One of the many reasons I supported Tuzzio’s is Joe Tuzzio’s unwavering support of local charities and those in need. He would hear me on the radio talk about a family or organization that needed help and without me asking he’d show up with enough food to feed an army. He did that often and more times than people knew about. He is my friend and I’m proud of his success and the run that he had.

Now it’s time to enjoy his life with his beautiful wife and he’ll be splitting his time between Jersey and Florida.

Good luck Joe and your outstanding staff. I will miss walking into your restaurant but will cherish the many enjoyable times that I had at your iconic restaurant. Thank you for all the great food and your friendship. Be proud of your success.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

