After 2 years, Joe Pesci’s Lavallette mansion finally sells

It was a good investment for a "Goodfella."

Actor Joe Pesci sold his Lavallette mansion that he paid $850,000 in 1994 for $5 million. The 8-bedroom home on Barnegat Bay sat on the market for 2 years.

The property, located at 91 Pershing Ave., was listed in November of 2019. Here's how it was described according to the listing

"West Point Island Custom Contemporary waterfront home has it all. This waterfront home has every imaginable upgrade and includes a private elevator, open floor plan, spectacular master bedroom suite that includes a private balcony a luxury bathroom, and private office. This magnificent home proudly sits on the Bay and is a short bike ride to the ocean."

"It also stunningly blends interior and exterior to create an entertaining showplace and also offers a tranquil retreat like setting. To finish off this luxury home we have 7 additional bedrooms, 7 full baths and a beautiful patio that surrounds a heated pool with spa on a private double lot that includes a deep-water bulkhead. Nothing like this is on the market today and should not be missed!"

According to Patch, Pesci had filled his home with lots of memorabilia from his many films such as his Oscar-winning performance in "Goodfellas", and Oscar Nominated films like "The Irishman" and " Raging Bull."

The 79-year-old Pesci was born in Newark raised in Belleville and graduated from Belleville High School.

Fun Fact. Along with his brilliant acting career, Pesci was friends with the Four Seasons Frankie Valli and Tommy DeVito and was instrumental in introducing them to Bob Gaudio, after which the band would take off.

