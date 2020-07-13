Adorable tiger cubs born at Six Flags Wild Safari

There is a celebration going on at Six Flags Wild Safari with the birth of two adorable tiger cubs. The cubs are rare Siberian tigers and were born on April 25th to mother Nadya; they are both females.

The cubs are named Heather and Julie, and like their big sister, Carli, who arrived in 2019, are named after players on the US national women’s soccer team: Heather Mitts Feeley, and Julie Ertz. According to the park, although Heather and Julie each weigh an adorable 15 pounds now, they will grow to be over 500 pounds as Siberian tigers are the world’s largest cats. Siberian tigers are endangered and it is estimated that only around 500 still exist in the wild, mainly in the Russian Far East, Northeast China, and possibly North Korea.

“It’s not uncommon for first-time tiger moms to abandon their cubs. Though Carli was hand-raised by our animal care team, Nadya has shown great care in raising Heather and Julie,” said Safari Veterinarian Dr. Ken Keiffer. “In the wild, cubs will spend two to three years with mom before they go off on their own.” Guests can visit Nadya, Heather, and Julie in the Tigris Asiana section of the Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure. You must buy tickets and make reservations for the self guided drive-through safari here. There are over 1,200 animals from six continents in the park.

Check out the pictures of these adorable tiger cubs:

