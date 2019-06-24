Adorable tiger cub born at Six Flags Great Adventure

A six week old Siberian tiger cub has made her debut (via YouTube, anyway) at Six Flags Great Adventure. According to the park’s safari, the cub was named “Carli” in honor of New Jersey soccer legend Carli Lloyd and weighs 12 pounds. Watch the video below and try not to say, “awww.”

When fully grown, the park’s veterinarians believe she will weigh around 500 pounds. She is just the second Siberian tiger cub born at the park in the last 15 years. For some reason, her mother, Nayda, did not continue to nurse her, so the park’s doctors intervened to nurse the cub. She is expected to join the park’s Safari Discoveries soon.

