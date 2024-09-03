Adam Sandler hung out at this NJ coffee spot this weekend

Did you think that only New Jerseyans knew about the great food and drink and vibe that our eateries in The Garden State have? No way. Our great eateries attract not only people from all over the country but celebrities as well.

Case in point. This Labor Day weekend comedian and actor Adam Sandler made an unexpected stop at the popular Lokl Cafe in Morristown. Not once, but twice.

A community member managed to snap a selfie with Sandler, who flashed a peace sign.

Several others took the opportunity to greet him, making it a memorable day for everyone present.

The Morristown, New Jersey Instagram account posted a picture of Adam Sandler hanging out at the café and talked about how exciting it was to have him stop by.

And then the doubters came forward. Their Instagram page blew up with questions like, "Is this real? It looks photoshopped."

So, to prove the naysayers wrong, and show proof that Adam Sandler really was at Lokl Cafe, they doubled down and showed picture proof on Instagram that not only had he been there but then came back the same day, 30 minutes later.

A little bit about Lokl Cafe and what makes it so special, it’s a carefully curated menu with eclectic ingredients and bold, authentic flavors. And by all accounts the most freshly roasted best coffee in the state.

And Adam didn’t mind at all being out and about and chatting with fans. Those who got the chance to hang out with him say that it turns out he’s as nice of a guy as you think he would be.

