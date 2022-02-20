Accused gunman, driver arrested after teen’s Willingboro, NJ shooting death

A 21-year-old man and 19-year-old woman both faced criminal charges on Sunday, stemming from the killing of a teenager outside a Willingboro shopping center, roughly a week earlier.

On Feb. 11, the Willingboro Township Police Department received a call about a shooting at the Kennedy Plaza just after 7:30 p.m.

Responding officers found the body of 19-year-old Adam Janson, a Burlington resident, in the parking lot in front of a pizza shop, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

Knowah Crowderparham, of Beverly, has been charged with first-degree murder as well as second-degree charges of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm and two counts of certain persons not to have weapons.

Investigators found that before his death, Janson had gotten into a vehicle with Crowderparham that was being driven by Alexa Hess, of Burlington City, according to Coffina.

Kennedy Plaza in Willingboro shooting Kennedy Plaza in Willingboro (Google Maps) loading...

An argument erupted and Crowderparham shot Janson as he tried to get out of the car, he also said.

Police said Crowderparham and Hess then drove to a nearby residence and cleaned the vehicle.

Both have been charged with third-degree counts of endangering an injured victim and conspiracy.

Hess additionally was charged with third-degree hindering and fourth-degree obstructing the administration of law and tampering with physical evidence.

She was taken into custody on Feb. 13 and was being held at Atlantic County Jail, pending a detention hearing in Burlington County Superior Court.

Crowderparham was taken into custody Wednesday on the third-degree charges — the homicide and weapons charges were filed Saturday.

He was being held in Burlington County Jail, also pending a detention hearing.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

