Accused DWI driver’s victims in TCNJ crash: Death, serious injuries

EWING — Prosecutors are asking a judge to detain the 22-year-old man accused of driving drunk and crashing into a car full of college students on Sunday, killing their designated driver.

David Lamar V, 22, of West Windsor is being held at the Mercer County Jail in Hopewell pending a detention hearing scheduled for Monday in Superior Court in Trenton.

The affidavit said Lamar was trying to pass a car in front of him on Route 31 near the campus. Doing so, his Kia Optima crossed a double yellow line into the northbound lane and into the path of the 2007 Dodge Charger driven by Michael Sot, 20, of Clark.

Sot died on Tuesday at Capital Health Regional Medical Center.

Michael Sot (via GoFundMe)

Lamar was charged with vehicular homicide as well as assault by auto for the remaining six victims.

Affidavits of probable cause released by the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office outlined the injuries suffered by the five TCNJ students, a girlfriend in Sot's car and Lamar's passenger.

An arrest booking photo shows the left side of Lamar's neck heavily bandaged but a spokeswoman for the Prosecutor's Office said she wasn't aware of his injuries.

Sot suffered a traumatic brain injury, liver laceration and a broken right femur in the crash.

Danielle DeFlores was injured in the crash. (via GoFundMe)

Danielle DeFlores, 21, an open options major from Brick was left with traumatic brain injury, left hip dislocation and a broken right femur. A GoFundMe page was created for her family.

Matthew DeGenova, 21, an accounting major from Wall, suffered facial scrapes, right hip dislocation, and multiple body scrapes.

Anthony Galante was injured in the crash. (Via GoFundMe)

Anthony Galante, 19, a finance major from North Bellmore, New York, has serious brain injury, left lung collapse, spinal fractures, broken tibia and fibula bones in his left leg, left hand and a rib. A GoFundMe page said scheduled surgery on Wednesday was postponed due to an infection in his lungs and internal bleeding.

TCNJ students Jenna Passero and Ryan Moore injured in Route 31 crash. (Via GoFundMe)

Ryan Moore, 21, a marketing major from Midland Park, was left with traumatic brain injury, spinal injury, and a broken pelvis.

Moore's girlfriend, identified in an interview with NorthJersey.com as Jenna Passero, of Midland Park, suffered liver laceration and multiple rib fractures. A GoFundMe page is collecting donations specifically for their families.

Lamar's passenger, identified only as "J.F." suffered a bladder injury that required surgery and multiple spinal fractures.

The victims remain at several area hospitals.

Several bunches of flowers and a balloon heart with the message "I Heart U" were left at a utility pole on Route 31 on Wednesday where the 2:30 a.m. crash happened.

Flowers and a balloon left at the site of a crash on Route 31 in Ewing that injured 8 people including a TCNJ student fatally (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)

A GoFundMe page created by William Walker, president of the fraternity that four of those in the crash are members, has collected more than $100,000.

Police also charged Lamar with the following:

• Driving while intoxicated

• Operating without insurance

• Failure to produce license, registration or insurance card

• Failure to possess license, registration or insurance card

• Careless driving

• Unsafe lane change

• Improper passing in a no passing zone

