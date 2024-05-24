Anyone who's ever gotten high knows that comedy and cannabis go together. AC Jokes is going to make that happen in Atlantic City. They've partnered with High Rollers Dispensary to open AC's first cannabis-consumption comedy club this June at the Claridge Hotel.

The first show will be at the Vue on June 3 at 8 p.m. It will be hosted by Ray Vazquez and feature Gary G. Garcia, Zach Pickett, and Buda, the comedian.

Vazquez, co-owner of AC Jokes, will explain how this came to be.

"Picture this: the brainchild of a cannabis comedy club wasn't born overnight; it came from years of passionately loving both. It's like asking, 'How did you come up with the idea to put peanut butter and jelly together?' It just seemed like the logical next progression, right? So, join us on this hilarious journey where laughter and cannabis collide in the most epic way possible! Grab your tickets now because this is an adventure you won't want to miss!"

How it works

First things first, grab your tickets! We've got two options for you:

General Admission – This is your all-access pass, whether you're diving into the cypher or just here to enjoy the comedy show.

VIP "Green Card" – For our smoking aficionados, this is the golden ticket. Not only does it grant you access to our exclusive smoking section, but it also comes with a $20 credit at The High Rollers Dispensary in Claridge and free delivery of any cannabis products right to the show.

So, get ready to light up your night in more ways than one!

How much?

GA: $30.00

VIP: $60.00

With each VIP "Green Card" ticket, you'll get a special tear-off voucher.

Here's the lowdown: Each VIP attendee will receive a dated, sequenced tear-off voucher.

This voucher is good for $20 off any order at The High Rollers Dispensary in Claridge (no change provided). Remember, the voucher expires five days after the show date, so don’t let it go up in smoke!

Some background on AC Jokes.

"AC Jokes emerged from humble beginnings fueled by resilience and a passion for comedy," Vazquez says.

"When I arrived in Atlantic City seven years ago, the comedy scene was sparse, but I saw an opportunity. Despite recovering from back surgery, I dove headfirst into making comedy my full-time gig. I saw potential and lent my expertise, transforming empty calendars into packed venues.

"Despite challenges, including pandemic setbacks, our team persevered. With determination and teamwork, we overcame the obstacles.

"Today, AC Jokes stands as the top-rated comedy club in Atlantic City and New Jersey, offering a diverse lineup of talented comedians and fostering stronger relationships than ever before."

Special events coming up

Jason Scoop (premiere Trump impersonator) with viral YouTuber @stevewilldoit — May 25, 9 p.m.

Coco Brown —May 26, 6 p.m.

Pierre Edwards — May 26, 8 p.m.

June

Aaron Berg —June 7, 9 p.m.

Aaron Berg —June 8, 7 and 9 p.m.

Don Jamieson — June 15, 8 p.m.

Steve Trevelise — June 22, 9 p.m.

Richie Redding — June 29, 9 p.m.

