Abandoned German Shepherds rounded up in NJ: 10 and counting

OAKLAND — At least 10 different German Shepherd dogs have been found abandoned within a one-week span across North Jersey, which one animal rescue group has said it believes are connected.

Among those dogs, one rescue now named Shelby is being cared for by the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc. after being tracked for days in Closter. She was covered in “hundreds of ticks” and was thin when first picked up by Buddah Dog Rescue and Recovery, according to RBARI.

Two other shepherds were rescued from running along the busy Palisades Parkway in Alpine, five more were found in Woodland Park and one was found abandoned in Wayne.

As of Sunday, a tenth dog had been found in Wallington and ended up at Passaic animal shelter, an RBARI spokesperson said.

None of the dogs had collars, tags or microchips, and all were very frightened, suspected to be the victims of what the organization called “backyard breeding.”

At least 10 German Shepherds have been found within a week in NJ (credit: Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge Inc.)

“Shelby acts like a breeder/puppy mill dog, shut down but sweet,” according to Stephanie Pearl, dog kennel manager at RBARI, in a written release.

The dog was seen by a veterinarian, who assessed her as roughly 6-years-old and not spayed.

Authorities are investigating whether the dogs might have come from the same location.

Anyone with any possible information on the string of recent rescues of German Shepherds has been urged to contact the Bergen County SPCA Hotline: 201-573-8900.

RBARI has been seeking “experienced shepherd adopters” to help manage and care for the recent influx of rescues of the particular breed.

