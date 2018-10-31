A widow’s perspective on the “Right To Die” — #SpeakingPodcast

What an incredible conversation I had with Kristen Hanson, widow of JJ Hanson, the former US Marine who died of brain cancer.

JJ lived three years past being told he'd have only about four months to live. I've written about this and had JJ and Kristen on the air.

Listen to this special issue of our #SpeakingPodcast and find out what JJ's message was to his wife before he passed away.

