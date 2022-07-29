It's one of the most idyllic towns in our state.

It's the kind of place where kids ride their bikes to one of the 22 lakes in town without having to worry about them being stolen. Most of the people know their town cops by name.

It's a little over one square mile and has a population of a little over 4,000. Medford Lakes boasts over 10% of its houses are log cabins. In some neighborhoods, it seems like much more.

Every year as you drive through the town you can see dozens of campaign posters on lawns and on street corners. They're not for politicians, but for teenagers vying to be selected as Mister or Miss Medford Lakes of the annual "canoe carnival."

It's an amazing, creative celebration every summer of living in such a special little town. This is the 90th year of this special little local custom.

All summer people work in their driveways on their sometimes very elaborate canoe floats to get ready for the big day and night. This year it's Aug. 6. The pageant for Mr. and Miss Medford Lakes takes place tonight July 29 on Beach 3. The big canoe carnival is next Saturday.

To illustrate what a great town this is, their Facebook page shows a teenage boy and girl putting back up one of the signs of another contestant that had blown over in the wind.

Yes, there are still people like that around New Jersey and yes there still are precious places like Medford Lakes.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

