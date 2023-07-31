There have been plenty of buildings that have been “re-purposed“ in the past few years here in New Jersey. Some were industrial buildings or warehouses in urban areas. In more suburban areas that were once mainly rural, there are other buildings that found a new life.

Such is the case of The Shoppes at Medford Mill. Located just off Main Street at 18 Charles St. in beautiful downtown Medford, New Jersey.

The building was once a textile mill dating back to 1908. Later it was the location for a book bindery. Years after that it became home as a school for gymnastics. In September 2021 it found new life again. The Shoppes in Medford Mill have everything from local treasures to antiques, local products from clothing to outdoor furniture, and even a shoe store.

The place is charming and eclectic, and the people who work there are absolutely terrific. Right across the way is the re-purposed old livestock feed mill, which is now called “The Feed Mill.“ It’s home to breweries restaurants, coffee shops, and an ice cream shop.

The downtown Main Street remains charming and quaint, and these re-purposed buildings are great inexpensive places to shop and operate in beautiful downtown Medford.

A shopper's paradise in a quaint NJ town

