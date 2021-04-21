A scientist weighs in on mRNA vaccines — #SpeakingPodcast

Microbiologist and entrepreneur Maria Crisler joined me on the podcast this week to discuss the facts surrounding mRNA vaccines and the immune system in general.

Maria is an expert in the field of microbiology and has been working as a scientist for the past 20 years. She's also an entrepreneur who started a company called Abeytu Naturals offering products to help you heal from many ailments, naturally. We discussed the science behind the vaccine and the downside for people who have already had coronavirus. We discussed the full on media effort to ignore the side effects and adverse effects which have been reported to the federal government's Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

It's a thoughtful conversation which will provide you with facts if you're having doubts about getting the COVID shot, or if you're being pressured by work, friends or family. Knowledge is power and informed consent is the priority before you put anything into your body.

