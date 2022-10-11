A rare victory for NJ 101.5’s Doyle in his battle with mice

If you are a listener of the Deminski & Doyle show, you will know that I have had a running battle with mice spanning two states and three houses. The rodents always find me.

In the past we had a schnauzer, a breed that was supposedly bred to hunt rodents; he never showed any recognition that the mice even existed much less any inclination of hunting and killing them.

Now we have a dachshund, another breed that is purported to be rodent hunters; again, no interest whatsoever. We even had a cat that showed no interest in catching mice.

Through the years I have killed plenty of mice with snap traps and have tried various strategies to keep them out; I filled holes around pipes with steel wool, I have sprayed peppermint scent near where I thought they were coming, but yet, I still have had mice.

Well, now I believe I have the proper weapon to win this war. Two months ago we adopted two kittens from a shelter; they have been rather skittish and run away from me and my family as they get acclimated to their new home. One of them in particular, Eos, doesn’t show any inclination to be held or petted; she runs from all of us.

Something happened on Saturday that made all of that irrelevant and made Eos my all-time favorite family pet of all time. My daughter came and told me that she thought the cat was playing with a toy, but when she looked closer, she realized it was a real mouse. Eos had stalked, caught, and was eating the mouse. I have never been happier with a pet than I was at that moment.

Bill Doyle photo Bill Doyle photo loading...

Her sister, Nyx, is also showing signs of being a huntress, which would double my arsenal to unleash against the hated mice. It’s a very exciting time for me as it has seemed that no matter how many mice I killed, they always had the upper hand.

But now there’s a new sheriff in town, and her name is Eos.

Victory is in sight.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes.