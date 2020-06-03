New Jersey has 21 counties but the United States has 2,617. That’s a lot of counties. And of all of them, the safest place to raise a kid turns out to be right here in Jersey.

Hunterdon County.

According to NBC New York, the group Save The Children published their Global Childhood Report and it ranks Hunterdon County #1 in all of America for children’s safety based on four categories. Per-capita deaths prior to age 18, per-capita teen pregnancies, high school dropout rate and food insecurity.

I didn’t know any of this when I moved here three years ago. I just knew houses were more affordable than neighboring Somerset County where I had been living. I’ve grown to really love my kids’ schools and the other families, the untouched beauty of farmlands and the equidistance between NYC and Philly.

If you live elsewhere in New Jersey there’s more good news. New Jersey as a whole ranks #1 safest state. Also, the Garden State has 9 counties that rank in the top 100 safest in the United States. Put this on your social media for all your out-of-state friends you like their New Jersey jokes.

As Larry David would say...pretty, pretty, pretty good.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.