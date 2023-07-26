A grocery store with a somewhat fanatical following is expanding in Monmouth County as a new Trader Joe’s is planned for Middletown.

Middletown Mayor Tony Perry told APP.com:

It’s very exciting to be able to attract a very large and well-known name like Trader Joe's to come to Middletown. For years, residents have been asking me when Middletown is going to get its Trader Joe's.

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America Getty Images loading...

The store is going into the Middletown Plaza on Route 35 at the site of a former Walgreens.

Trader Joe's stores are typically smaller than traditional grocery stores, and they have a more limited selection of products. However, the products that Trader Joe's does carry are often of higher quality and more unique than what you can find at other stores.

The company was founded in 1967 by Joe Coulombe, who was inspired by the European-style markets he had visited while traveling. It is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America Getty Images loading...

According to their website:

We are committed to providing our customers outstanding value in the form of the best quality products at the best everyday prices. Through our rewarding products and knowledgeable, friendly Crew Members, we have been transforming grocery shopping into a welcoming journey full of discovery and fun since 1967.

Trader Joe’s operates 18 stores in New Jersey, including Freehold and Shrewsbury in Monmouth County.

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.