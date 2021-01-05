A new study reveals NJ’s top four fried chicken restaurants

With all of the science and data that we have been overwhelmed with during the COVID-19 pandemic, who knew that there were still people collecting data about anything else? But lo and behold we’ve actually found a new research study about fried chicken restaurants.

No one really knows why fried chicken restaurants have been more popular during the pandemic than any other fast food restaurant. (Or at least they've lost less business than any other segment of the fast food industry.) Maybe it’s because fried chicken is the ultimate comfort food. Nevertheless, someone at Top Agency decided to pull the data. Top Agency decided to analyze visits to chicken restaurants and overall spending at the restaurants throughout the country.

They noticed that even though over all spending at fast food restaurants was down during the COVID-19 pandemic, with people cooking and eating at home more, for some reason fried chicken restaurants didn’t suffer as much. According to the study, while visits to fast-food restaurants are down by 23%, fried chicken has only seen a 6% reduction, outperforming burger and taco chains which have experienced a downturn of 15% and pizza chains are down by 21%.

I bet you wanna know what fried chicken place people are flocking to. Well, in New Jersey, as is the case in 14 other states, KFC comes in as the clear favorite. And even though overall visits to Chick-fil-A have decreased, They have seen a 23% overall increase in spending at the restaurants, proving that their delivery service was pretty important to New Jerseyans during 2020. Interestingly, a total of zero states actually listed Chick-fil-A as their favorite chicken restaurant.

The study gives these restaurants as the top for in New Jersey:

KFC Popeyes Chick Fil-a Church’s Chicken

