A New Jersey guide: Walk-thru and drive-thru holiday light displays in 2024
New Jersey is covered in lights this holiday season.
November is launch time for walk-thru and drive-thru holiday light shows. And this year may offer more opportunities for residents than ever before.
Farms, theme parks, and event venues are taking part in the festivities. They've put up thousands of lights, and they're going to charge you to look at them.
We've compiled a list of light shows that can help boost your holiday spirit in 2024.
Many on the list run past Christmas Day. Most require customers to purchase tickets ahead of time.
The spots below charge by vehicle or car. If you're not interested in paying, check out one of the countless house displays in New Jersey — they may just ask for a donation.
NJ holiday light shows
U-Pick Tulips: Winter Wonderland (Holland Ridge Farms, Upper Freehold)
⚫ Nov. 30 to Dec. 30
⚫ $15 to $17 per person
Magic of Lights (PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel)
⚫ Nov. 22 to Jan. 4
⚫ $30 to $35 per vehicle
Holiday in the Park (Six Flags Great Adventure, Jackson)
⚫ Select dates from Nov. 23 to Jan. 1
⚫ Park admission required, starting at $35
Winter Wonderland Illuminated Walking Trail (Indian Acres Tree Farm, Medford)
⚫ Select dates from Nov. 22 to Dec. 30
⚫ $14 for children under 12; $18 for ages 12 and up
DiDonato's Magic Holiday Express (DiDonato Family Fun Center, Hammonton)
⚫ Select dates in November; Dec 1 through Dec. 23
⚫ $19.95 to $26.95 per person
The Village at Anne Ellen (Anne Ellen Christmas Tree Farm, Manalapan)
⚫ Wednesday through Sunday, Nov. 9 to Dec. 30
⚫ $12 for children 12 and under; $22 for ages 13 and up
Orchard of Lights (Demarest Farms, Hillsdale)
⚫ Nov. 22 to Dec. 29
⚫ $35 per vehicle
Night of Lights Light Show Extravaganza (Creamy Acres, Harrison)
⚫ Select nights, Nov. 29 to Dec. 24
⚫ $35 to $45 per vehicle
GLOW to Bed: The Journey Through Time (Winslow)
⚫ Nov. 28 to Jan. 5
⚫ $40 to $55 per vehicle
Light Show & Christmas Village (Skylands Stadium, Frankford)
⚫ Nov. 22 to Dec. 30
⚫ $29 per person
Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show (Diggerland, Berlin)
⚫ Nov. 15 to Jan. 12
⚫ $36.99 per vehicle
Winter WonderLights (Middlesex County Fairgrounds, East Brunswick)
⚫ Nov. 29 to Jan. 5
⚫ $30 to $40 per vehicle
Holiday Lights Spectacular (Essex County Turtle Back Zoo, West Orange)
⚫ Select dates, Nov. 22 to Dec. 31
⚫ The event is free, but donations of new toys, gently used coasts, and non-perishable food items are encouraged.
