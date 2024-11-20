New Jersey is covered in lights this holiday season.

November is launch time for walk-thru and drive-thru holiday light shows. And this year may offer more opportunities for residents than ever before.

Farms, theme parks, and event venues are taking part in the festivities. They've put up thousands of lights, and they're going to charge you to look at them.

We've compiled a list of light shows that can help boost your holiday spirit in 2024.

Many on the list run past Christmas Day. Most require customers to purchase tickets ahead of time.

The spots below charge by vehicle or car. If you're not interested in paying, check out one of the countless house displays in New Jersey — they may just ask for a donation.

NJ holiday light shows

⚫ Nov. 30 to Dec. 30

⚫ $15 to $17 per person

Magic of Lights (PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel)

⚫ Nov. 22 to Jan. 4

⚫ $30 to $35 per vehicle

Holiday in the Park (Six Flags Great Adventure, Jackson)

⚫ Select dates from Nov. 23 to Jan. 1

⚫ Park admission required, starting at $35

Winter Wonderland Illuminated Walking Trail (Indian Acres Tree Farm, Medford)

⚫ Select dates from Nov. 22 to Dec. 30

⚫ $14 for children under 12; $18 for ages 12 and up

DiDonato's Magic Holiday Express (DiDonato Family Fun Center, Hammonton)

⚫ Select dates in November; Dec 1 through Dec. 23

⚫ $19.95 to $26.95 per person

The Village at Anne Ellen (Anne Ellen Christmas Tree Farm, Manalapan)

⚫ Wednesday through Sunday, Nov. 9 to Dec. 30

⚫ $12 for children 12 and under; $22 for ages 13 and up

⚫ Nov. 22 to Dec. 29

⚫ $35 per vehicle

⚫ Select nights, Nov. 29 to Dec. 24

⚫ $35 to $45 per vehicle

⚫ Nov. 28 to Jan. 5

⚫ $40 to $55 per vehicle

⚫ Nov. 22 to Dec. 30

⚫ $29 per person

⚫ Nov. 15 to Jan. 12

⚫ $36.99 per vehicle

Winter WonderLights (Middlesex County Fairgrounds, East Brunswick)

⚫ Nov. 29 to Jan. 5

⚫ $30 to $40 per vehicle

Holiday Lights Spectacular (Essex County Turtle Back Zoo, West Orange)

⚫ Select dates, Nov. 22 to Dec. 31

⚫ The event is free, but donations of new toys, gently used coasts, and non-perishable food items are encouraged.

