Holiday Lights Spectacular is back at Turtle Back Zoo

You never get to walk around a zoo after dark, to begin with. Just the thought of it feels like you’re kind of getting away with something, doesn’t it?

Now add in magical holiday light displays all around under the night skies and the wild animals, and you have something you just might call enchanted.

It’s coming back again this year to the Turtle Back Zoo.

The Holiday Light Spectacular is returning, and the idea is to transform the entire zoo into a winter wonderland.

You can stroll the zoo after dark, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., on the following dates:

Nov. 22 - 24. Then, there’s Nov. 29 - Dec.4.

Then, from Friday, Dec. 6 through Tuesday, Dec. 31, with the zoo closing Dec. 24 and 25.

In addition to walking the holiday light displays, there will be holiday-themed activities, seasonal treats for purchase, and costumed characters milling about.

Admission is free for the Holiday Light Spectacular, but they ask you to consider a donation of a non-perishable food item, a new toy unwrapped, or a gently used winter cost.

This is a truly magical way to celebrate the holidays with your children, and they will no doubt remember it.

Some fun facts about the zoo:

The zoo is named after Turtle Back Rock, a nearby rock formation that looks like the back of a huge tortoise.

The zoo features over 150 species from across the planet, including kangaroos, penguins, wolves, monkeys, and giant lizards.

The Essex County Turtle Back Zoo has been around since 1963.

If you want to check out the Holiday Lights Spectacular, the Turtle Back Zoo is located at 560 Northfield Avenue in West Orange.

