A New Jersey couple is getting married at a haunted prison

Here’s a perfect story for Halloween. A New Jersey couple will be exchanging their wedding vows a supposedly haunted prison in Burlington County.

Teresa Deleski and Gabriel Peguero love Halloween so much that getting married on the holiday seemed like a perfect idea. The bride-to-be told Fox News the couple called several venues, then found out that Burlington County was offering free weddings on Halloween at the former Burlington County Prison. The prison, which was in operation from 1811-1965 is now a museum.

The museum’s website says that the first ghost sighting was reported in 1833 and that during renovations in the 1990s, workmen said “tools went missing and were later found in locked cells.” While the prison was in use, “guards and prisoners heard moaning and rattling chains, and smelled cigarette smoke coming from the dungeon.” The museum’s website says that seven people were executed on prison grounds, all by hanging, many of which were botched leading to death by strangulation instead of by breaking of the neck.

The Burlington County Clerk has offered to officiate weddings outside of municipal buildings for a while, but this is the first time anyone took up their offer of a prison wedding. The happy couple told Fox News that their wedding is masquerade themed, so they’re hoping the guests will wear masks.

