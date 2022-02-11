A new Dunkin is coming to Edison, NJ — another rejected in Montgomery

A new drive-through Dunkin is coming to Edison. The township’s Zoning Board gave final approval for the site plan; it calls for a 1,430 square foot store with a drive-thru window at the corner of Inman Ave. and Grove Ave.

According to MyCentralJersey.com, the project also includes surface parking, drainage improvements, landscaping, lighting and signs within the shopping mall, according to the application. There is already a Dunkin on Inman Ave., but it is in neighboring Woodbridge.

The proposal required a variance as a drive-thru window is not an approved use in that planned use zoning district. There is a Taco Bell in the same shopping center with a drive-thru window.

Cups of Dunkin' coffee Cups of Dunkin' coffee (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Meanwhile, in Somerset County, an application for a new Dunkin in Montgomery was rejected. The proposal called for a 1,830-square-foot restaurant at the corner of Rte. 206 and Rte. 518.

The township had originally approved the plan in 2015, but a Department of Transportation requirement that the parking lot be reconfigured made the proposal different enough that a variance was required. According to MyCentralJersey.com, the Zoning Board unanimously rejected the request.

The area where the store would be situated changed in the five years since the original proposal with both commercial and residential development. Over 100 residents signed a petition opposing the plan. Board Chairman Steve DeRochi told MyCentralJersey.com that he “felt it was overreaching to put that much development on that little site."

There are over 850 Dunkin stores already in New Jersey.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

7 things NJ should ban right now