A national call to step outside and remember on 9/11

So hard to believe it has been 19 years since the terrorist attack that brought down the towers and cost over 700 New Jersey families their loved ones. It was the Kennedy moment for our younger generation. We all recall exactly where we were and what we were doing when we heard the news. I had slept in that morning and hadn't seen any news yet. When I woke I called my boss about some trivial matter and he answered with the most flustered tone saying, "I can't talk now I'm monitoring what's happening in New York!" He hung up on me. Clearly something was wrong. I turned on the tv to see the live coverage. The second tower had just been hit moments earlier. When I watched them collapse on live television I broke down and cried.

19 years later, it's important we remember, as if we could forget.

Wreaths Across America is encouraging us all to stop what we're doing on September 11 this year at 8:46 a.m. and 9:03 a.m., step outside wherever you are, and wave an American flag. These were, of course, the exact times the planes hit. Participants are asked to take a video of their gesture and share them with Wreaths Across America and when posting on social media use the hashtags #FlagsAcrosstheCountry and #AmericaStrong. Here is Wreaths Across America's official Facebook page.

The brief backstory to Wreaths Across America is that three women in Maine after the tragedy made a yearly tradition of waving an old American flag on a hillside there to pay tribute. They became known as The Freeport Flag Ladies. They did it for 18 years. This year the group Wreaths Across America has been passed the torch.They are a non-profit organization known for putting wreaths on veterans' tombstones at Arlington National Cemetery.

New Jersey was hit particularly hard by the events of 9/11. If you can take a minute at both 8:46 a.m. and 9:03 a.m. on September 11 this year to step outside to wave a small flag it would be a nice show of unity and a good moment of reflection.

