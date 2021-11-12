A message to NJ drivers: Please don’t hug the right to turn left
We all experience pet peeves while driving on New Jersey's roads. There's no way to avoid it in such a densely populated state.
For example, there's the person who hogs the left lane. No matter how many signs they pass or how many people are blowing their horns at them, they don't seem to get the hint that the left lane is for passing only.
Or how about those who don't seem to realize New Jersey has a move over law. This one's pretty simple. If you see an emergency coming up, you move over for everyone's safety. But yet, many can't seem to grasp that concept either.
But there is another one that ties both of these together. And even though the correlation is indirect, this pet peeve does involve turning left and moving over.
So picture yourself traveling on one of New Jersey's roadways. Not one of our major highways. More like a standard two-lane roadway.
There may be a small shoulder on the side that's just big enough for an emergency pull-over.
As you're traveling, the car in front of you starts to slow down.
Their left turn signal goes on. No big deal. You simply slow down with the car and prepare to go around them on the right. After all, there is a shoulder.
But then, the car making the left does something that would irritate most drivers. They hug the right side of the lane, preventing you from being able to get around them.
And there's nothing you can do but sit there and wait for them to turn.
You may be tempted to blow on the horn, but what's the point. You can't go until they have an opening.
And if it takes a while, you may notice the traffic starting to back up behind you. A complete traffic jam because of one person refusing to be courteous to others.
In New Jersey, you don't have to wait for the car in front of you to turn left if you can safely pass on the right.
So please, don't be that person. If you need to turn left, either maintain your lane or lean toward the left side so others can get around you.
The same thing goes for drivers who don't turn right at a red light. Why wait when you can safely go? Maybe the reasons below can explain it for drivers who fit into both categories.