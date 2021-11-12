A message to NJ drivers: Please don’t hug the right to turn left

We all experience pet peeves while driving on New Jersey's roads. There's no way to avoid it in such a densely populated state.

For example, there's the person who hogs the left lane. No matter how many signs they pass or how many people are blowing their horns at them, they don't seem to get the hint that the left lane is for passing only.

Or how about those who don't seem to realize New Jersey has a move over law. This one's pretty simple. If you see an emergency coming up, you move over for everyone's safety. But yet, many can't seem to grasp that concept either.

But there is another one that ties both of these together. And even though the correlation is indirect, this pet peeve does involve turning left and moving over.

Dennis Malloy photo

So picture yourself traveling on one of New Jersey's roadways. Not one of our major highways. More like a standard two-lane roadway.

Railroad crossing at New Brunswick Ave and Tyler Place in Piscataway (Google Street View)

There may be a small shoulder on the side that's just big enough for an emergency pull-over.

Intersection of Monmouth Road and Eli Harmony Road in Freehold Township (Google Street Map)

As you're traveling, the car in front of you starts to slow down.

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

Their left turn signal goes on. No big deal. You simply slow down with the car and prepare to go around them on the right. After all, there is a shoulder.

globalmoments

But then, the car making the left does something that would irritate most drivers. They hug the right side of the lane, preventing you from being able to get around them.

imtmphoto/Getty Images

And there's nothing you can do but sit there and wait for them to turn.

nubumbim

You may be tempted to blow on the horn, but what's the point. You can't go until they have an opening.

chat9780

And if it takes a while, you may notice the traffic starting to back up behind you. A complete traffic jam because of one person refusing to be courteous to others.

Shutterstock

In New Jersey, you don't have to wait for the car in front of you to turn left if you can safely pass on the right.

So please, don't be that person. If you need to turn left, either maintain your lane or lean toward the left side so others can get around you.

The same thing goes for drivers who don't turn right at a red light. Why wait when you can safely go? Maybe the reasons below can explain it for drivers who fit into both categories.

Reasons why some NJ drivers won't turn right on red Unless there's a sign telling you otherwise, turning right on red in NJ is perfectly legal. But why are some hesitant to do so? Let's take a look at a few plausible reasons.

How to get from Monmouth/Ocean to the Holland Tunnel without paying tolls Sometimes even your GPS doesn't know the back way to certain places.