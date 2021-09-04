Please be mindful of others in NJ: Move out of the left lane

Perhaps one of the biggest pet peeves of all New Jersey drivers. You're cruising along and want to get around someone slower than you.

You move to the left lane only to be slowed down more by someone who doesn't seem to understand our rules of the road.

It happens everywhere on our roadways. Whether it be the Garden State Parkway, The New Jersey Turnpike, The Atlantic City Expressway, or any of our divided highways, some drivers are just oblivious to all the signs around them.

I travel the Garden State Parkway regularly, and for the most part, it's not too bad. But occasionally, I come across one of these left lane cruisers who seem to think a major highway is nothing more than a scenic country road.

And no matter how much you try to get their attention & try to get them to move, it never seems to phase them.

1) The signs are everywhere.

We couldn't have made it any clearer. Keep to the right, except to pass.

2) They ignore flashing headlights.

We're trying to tell you something. We're trying to tell you you're moving like a snail and need to go right.

3) They're seemingly oblivious to their own stupidity.

Everyone is flying around you on the right just to get in front of, well, you. Take the hint.

4) They force YOU to make an illegal pass.

You did your best to avoid it, but there's no use. At some point, you've got to make a move.

Now sometimes, it happens. A wonderful thing happens. And it's even better when you get to witness it.

That joyous feeling when law enforcement flashes their lights at them.

It's not complicated - keep right, pass left. It's been that way on New Jersey roads for a very long time.

So please, don't be "that" person and cause chaos on our highways.

Just simply keep right, and pass left.

