A massive year-round waterpark is set to open in NJ

If you have reached the point where you can no longer watch your kids go down the same 3 waterslides in Ocean City summer after summer, you have found yourself in luck.

A brand new waterpark is expected to open in Atlantic City next summer and will be an exciting addition to not only summers “down the shore,” but year-round.

Tower Investments Inc. has promised the waterpark will be open year-round and have amenities for both children and adults.

The waterpark will of course consist of a lazy river, water rides, slides and pools, but it will also have lounge areas and party rooms for larger groups. Adults will also be able to enjoy 21+ spaces with alcoholic beverages, and other relaxing amenities such as a manicure and massage.

The waterpark, which will be named Island waterpark, is expected to be over 100,000 square feet, and will stretch along the Atlantic City boardwalk making it almost impossible not to step inside and take a peek.

You will also be able to enter the waterpark to enjoy other activities such as an arcade as well as a sports bar. Imagine dropping your kids at a waterpark while you enjoy Sunday football from 10 feet away in a lounge. This place is going to make the Jersey Shore a year-round attraction and bring an entirely new level of fun.

Construction for the park has just recently started but builders expect it to open Memorial Day Weekend of 2023. I don’t know about you but I will definitely be counting down the days for this one.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

