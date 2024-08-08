A look inside this insanely gorgeous mansion in Moorestown, NJ

When I want to see mansions, I don’t think to drive around Burlington County. (OK, I’ve never driven around to look at mansions, that would be a bit creepy.) When I’m thinking of mansions in New Jersey I’m thinking Princeton or Alpine or Short Hills.

But to be fair, Moorestown is the most affluent town in Burlington County. And if you think there’s not a jaw-dropper of a mansion there, think again.

One was just listed on Tom Brown Road for $5.5 million that you have to see. It’s the kind of place you buy a Powerball ticket dreaming about. The property is 16 acres. The home is 11,250 square feet.

It has tennis courts and pickleball courts. An in-home golf area, a movie theater, a wine cellar, multiple fireplaces (four in all), a spa and more. It might just be the coolest home you’ll ever see.

It was built in 2016. The taxes alone are just under $80,000 a year. You can take this quick tour, and you don’t even have to remove your shoes off for this one.

Photo via Realtor.com Photo via Realtor.com loading...

If this fails to give you an idea of the enormous size…

Photo via Realtor.com Photo via Realtor.com loading...

…perhaps this will.

Photo via Realtor.com Photo via Realtor.com loading...

Okay, is this a foyer or is this the lobby of a Ritz-Carlton?

Photo via Realtor.com Photo via Realtor.com loading...

An entryway dripping with opulence.

Photo via Realtor.com Photo via Realtor.com loading...

A kitchen fit for a king or a rock star.

Photo via Realtor.com Photo via Realtor.com loading...

This is like if class and unique character had a love child.

Photo via Realtor.com Photo via Realtor.com loading...

Nothing to see here, just the most spectacular gentleman’s closet ever.

Photo via Realtor.com Photo via Realtor.com loading...

Okay, seriously, is this a bedroom or the White House?

Photo via Realtor.com Photo via Realtor.com loading...

Did I mention this gym?

Photo vi Realtor.com Photo vi Realtor.com loading...

The golf area I mentioned.

Photo via Realtor.com Photo via Realtor.com loading...

You’re just a lottery ticket away from coming home to this every night.

17 towns in NJ among 100 hottest real estate markets New Jersey locations that made the Top 100 list by Realtor.com measuring views on real estate listings and average length of time on the market. Gallery Credit: Realtor.com

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈