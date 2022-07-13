A look inside the new ‘Jersey Shore 2.0’ boardwalk mansion

Trouble in paradise? We’ll see.

While the new beach reality show “Jersey Shore 2.0” has delayed start of production there’s nothing to indicate the project isn’t ultimately happening. Despite the original cast’s complaints when Snooki, J Woww, The Situation and crew took to social media to grieve their "hard work" being rebooted the official word is this is merely a delay not a change of heart on MTV’s part.

It can’t be for lack of spray tans. There are at least two dozen of those in the Atlantic City area where the new show will be filming. It can’t be for lack of alcohol. There’s a liquor store steps away from the eight-bedroom mansion where the show will be centered.

That’s considered a mansion at least by Airbnb standards. It sits just steps away from the famous Atlantic City boardwalk. It lists at 4,000 square feet. It has 6.5 bathrooms. Airbnb has it as going for $1,151 per night. If the show is a hit, I wonder what it will rent for once that run is over?

Here’s a look inside the mansion that will be the home of the new “Jersey Shore 2.0.”

Inside the “Jersey Shore 2.0” home

AirBnB AirBnB loading...

This is where half the cast will be hanging out, no doubt talking crap about the other half.

AirBnB AirBnB loading...

Those hardwood floors should be easy to clean up any, uh, party stains.

AirBnB AirBnB loading...

Nice kitchen with lots of counter space for pizza boxes.

AirBnB AirBnB loading...

Gotta love the brick!

AirBnB AirBnB loading...

I would call dibs right now on this bedroom with those windows and its four-post canopy bed.

AirBnB AirBnB loading...

How rowdy will these deck parties get?

AirBnB AirBnB loading...

Uh oh. A roommate situation?

AirBnB AirBnB loading...

Nice old-fashioned clawfoot tub.

AirBnB AirBnB loading...

A second-floor rear deck that looks out over the ocean. This has to be peaceful at night.

AirBnB AirBnB loading...

Who knows if “Jersey Shore 2.0” will be a hit? But this house sure is.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

A look inside Teresa Giudice’s new mansion

Inside Whitney Houston's $1.6 Million Home & Studio Take a look at the late Whitney Houston's longtime home and studio in New Jersey, now for sale.