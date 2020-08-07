A look inside the empty NJ101.5 studios

For so many people here and around the country, they have not seen their offices or colleagues in person since mid-March. We got some new desks, a new boss and a thorough cleaning, and a handful of masked employees have come by sporadically. A couple of us come in every day and most are working hard from home. Here's a look at NJ101.5 on a weekday that usually would be filled with happy coworkers and lots of activity.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

