A host of new job opportunities for NJ teachers in South Jersey

Depending on where you live in NJ, there’s a chance you tell certain people you’re from Philly so that they can better conceptualize where you live.

For example, I have friends in Cherry Hill who often say they’re from Philly when meeting strangers. For those New Jerseyans who teach and live quite close to Philly, a whole new world of job opportunities may have just opened up for you.

Source Adobe Stock Source Adobe Stock loading...

To teach in Philadelphia there has always been a test required even if you are coming from a previous teaching job in another state. This has made it quite difficult for teachers to switch from their state to Philadelphia as they can be quite time-consuming and expensive.

It has just been announced, however, that teachers with over two years of successful teaching will no longer have to pay and study for these exams.

This is great news for both states as Philadelphia specifically has been struggling from a teacher shortage for quite some time and can now recruit from out of state. Because those coming from out of state need to have evidence of teaching experience, there will not be any fears or uncertainties regarding their performance in these new schools.

Source Adobe Stock Source Adobe Stock loading...

While there is no exact estimate as to how many teachers will make the switch to Philadelphia, the state of Pennsylvania will undoubtedly be encouraging teachers to move.

Several departments of Philadelphia schools lack 100% occupancy and this new rule aims to fill those positions as soon as possible. If you are looking to work in Philadelphia see if you’re qualified and help make a difference!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey