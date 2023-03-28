A great New Jersey business giving back as always

There probably isn't a better example of a business with a more community-minded mission. Tomorrow, Wednesday, March 29 is the 13th annual Jersey Mike's Day of Giving.

On that local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators will donate their resources and every dollar that comes in on that day — not just profit — whether in-store, online or through the app.

The money goes to local charities in every market that Jersey Mike's serves, and there are a lot of them around the nation and the world. The local charity for our state and his home market is New Jersey Make-A-Wish.

There are now 2,000 Jersey Mike's locations including Canada and Mexico. Their headquarters are still right here in Manasquan, New Jersey.

The owner and CEO of Jersey Mike's is Peter Cancro and his story is the epitome of the American Dream. He started working at the original location in Point Pleasant when he was 14.

The store had opened in 1956 and by 1971 the second owner wanted out. Peter was only 17 and his mother told him to buy the place. With the help of one of his high school teachers, who was also in banking, Peter raised enough money to make the deal.

The rest is Jersey submarine sandwich history. As his company grew through his hard work and perseverance, Peter realized his good fortune and made a commitment to always give back to the community.

Nowadays that's a lot of communities and a lot of giving back. If you have a craving for a sub, make sure to make it a big order this Wednesday, March 29th and help Jersey Mike's give back in a big way. Plus, the food is freakin awesome!

