A crazy popular ice cream shop is expanding to the Jersey Shore

Emma Taylor is a business owner but maybe a bit of a poet. Milk Sugar Love is what she named her ice cream parlor in Jersey City. As she explains on her website, “I chose my shop's name because ice cream, in its simplest form, is milk, sugar, and as with all truly great food, love!”

Taylor has always loved ice cream and grew up devouring it in the summers in Ocean City. So imagine after some greatly successful years with her flagship store in Jersey City how happy she must be to be opening a second location at the Jersey Shore.

Milk Sugar Love will be opening at 1319 Memorial Drive in Asbury Park. An exact opening date isn’t certain but she’s shooting for early June. It’s going to be three times the size of the original shop with a walk-up window, indoor seating, and even a few stools for a counter seating area just to have that old-school vibe.

Why Asbury Park?

”I moved down there (Asbury Park) about two and a half years ago and I’m just obsessed with the tight-knit small business community with the burgeoning food scene. There’s such great food and new things opening all the time,” Taylor told nj.com, which by the way named Milk Sugar Love the second-best ice cream parlor in the state last summer.

Now, with all the added kitchen space allowing Taylor to do so much more, she just might take the top spot. Milk Sugar Love is already known for one-of-a-kind flavors like Earl Grey fudge, guava cream cheese, and summer corn. But with the added room Emma Taylor will be able to bring in more flavors to the menu and bring back items she just didn’t have space to keep up with at the flagship, like ice cream sandwiches using cookie dough, babka, brownies, and French macarons.

Will this be the last and forever location?

“As a Jersey girl, I would like nothing better than for Milk Sugar Love to be New Jersey’s favorite ice cream and to have a presence in more cities,” Taylor said. “I would really love to look for something in Hoboken next.”

Until the Asbury Park location opens its doors, you’ll find Milk Sugar Love’s flagship location at 19 McWilliams Place in Jersey City. And their website? Here it is. Get ready to drool.

