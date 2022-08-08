A closer look at Teresa Giudice’s breathtaking NJ wedding venue

The big news this weekend was the wedding of "Real Housewives of New Jersey"'s Teresa Giudice to Luis Ruelas.

The couple wed on Saturday in front of family and friends and a beautiful ceremony and a beautiful venue in New Jersey, naturally. The wedding was officiated by the groom's sister, Dr. Veronica Ruelas.

Giudice, 50, began dating Ruelas, 47, after first meeting in July 2020 at the Jersey Shore. Specifically, Bay Boulevard in Ortley Beach, a location they recently snapped in an homage to the beginning of their relationship.

220 guests gathered at the Park Château estate and gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. This magnificent venue looks like something out of the pages of a classic French novel. Its gorgeous architecture captures the essence of romance.

Upon arriving at the estate, Giudice and Ruelas traveled up its luxurious path into the stone courtyard until they reached their first view of the gorgeous Park Château.

Once the doors opened at the Château, the guests were probably blown away by the elegant foyer with white-gloved servers and champagne greeting them.

Garden weddings are magnificent in the Château’s manicured garden alongside the pond, with the sun on the water glistening as declarations of love is recited.

There’s a dramatic flagstone patio where Giudice and Ruelas’ guests could take in the panorama of the view beyond the Château’s gardens.

The interior of the estate is breathtaking: it is carefully adorned with classic French antiques, each one exceptionally unique and chosen specifically for the Château.

In addition, on the property is the Château’s Grande Hotel where guests could stay overnight for an elegant weekend away.

Their wedding is expected to air on Bravo next year, after season 13 of RHONJ finishes.

