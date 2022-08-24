A Beatles fan must see: ‘Let It Be’ tribute show at Hard Rock Atlantic City

Photo/Sharon Pearce Photo/Sharon Pearce loading...

Last week, I saw the most incredible Beatles tribute show I've ever seen in my life; and I have seen a lot of them.

Picture yourself in a seat at a concert on October 9th, 1980. It's John Lennon's 40th birthday, and the Beatles have reunited. That's how "Let It Be, a Celebration of the Music of the Beatles" opens the latter part of their show which is running through August 28, at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City.

Photo/Sharon Pearce Photo/Sharon Pearce loading...

The show features Michael Gagliano performing as John Lennon, Chris McBurney performing as Ringo Starr, JT Curtis performing as George Harrison, and Neil Candelora performing as Paul McCartney. Daniel Weiss also provides keyboards.

Photo/Sharon Pearce Photo/Sharon Pearce loading...

You will be amazed at how close to the real thing they are in both look and sound.

Leading up to the "reunion", you're treated to an incredible Beatles tribute show that takes you from the "Ed Sullivan Show" to the "Shea Stadium" concert, to the "Sgt Pepper Lonely Hearts Club Band" era to the roof and Abbey Road.

Photo/Sharon Pearce Photo/Sharon Pearce loading...

You're hearing incredible versions of "Hard Day's Night," "Day Tripper," "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," "Twist and Shout," "Get Back," "I Wanna Hold Your Hand," "Strawberry Fields," and then we imagine the reunion that never was with “Let It Be.”

Photo/Sharon Pearce Photo/Sharon Pearce loading...

For one night, the fab four come together again on stage after a decade apart performing other hits like "Back in the USSR," "Live and Let Die," "Got to Get you Into My Life," "My Sweet Lord," "Hey Jude," and "It Don't Come Easy."

Photo/Sharon Pearce Photo/Sharon Pearce loading...

Seeing the band on stage in what they would have looked like performing in 1980 coupled with them all playing on each other's solo material brought tears to the eyes of many in the audience, myself included. I emailed Chris McBurney who's also a guest on my New Jersey 101.5 show:

What sets Let It Be apart from other Beatles shows?

"The level of musicianship and dedication we have for recreating this music is second to none. The show is also unique in that we give the audience a chance to imagine what it might have been like to have seen the Beatles get back together for the Reunion Concert, giving insight into their solo careers".

Are you an actor playing Ringo or truly a fan of both him and his music?

"I've been a huge Ringo Fan since I was 6 years old. I've studied him as an actor and as a drummer. His musicianship and his message of Peace and Love resonate throughout the world"

What have you learned about drumming from imitating Ringo Starr?

"What to play, and more importantly what not to play. He has a very distinct style that is not easily replicated"

What song do you love playing most in the show?

"'I saw Her Standing There.' The raw energy and excitement of it gets my heart pumping every time".

Photo/Sharon Pearce Photo/Sharon Pearce loading...

"Let It Be" has been seen by more than 2 million people worldwide, making its North American debut in the Spring of 2015 with an eight-week run throughout the U.S. and Canada.

For tickets to see "Let It Be, a Celebration of the Music Of The Beatles" click here

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

