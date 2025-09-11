Photos from the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks
Americans marked 24 years since the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, with solemn ceremonies at ground zero in lower Manhattan, at the Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
The commemorations were punctuated by moments of silence, the tolling of bells and the reading of the names of the nearly 3,000 killed.
