Americans marked 24 years since the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, with solemn ceremonies at ground zero in lower Manhattan, at the Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The commemorations were punctuated by moments of silence, the tolling of bells and the reading of the names of the nearly 3,000 killed.

First responders salute as an American flag is unfurled from the top of the Pentagon at sunrise, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) First responders salute as an American flag is unfurled from the top of the Pentagon at sunrise, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) loading...

People listen as names of those killed are read during a ceremony attended by President Donald Trump to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the Pentagon in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) People listen as names of those killed are read during a ceremony attended by President Donald Trump to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the Pentagon in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) loading...

People bow their heads during a moment of silence during a ceremony to mark the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) People bow their heads during a moment of silence during a ceremony to mark the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) loading...

One World Trade is seen reflected in a pool during a ceremony to mark the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) One World Trade is seen reflected in a pool during a ceremony to mark the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) loading...

Guests attend a ceremony at the Pentagon to commemorate the 24rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) Guests attend a ceremony at the Pentagon to commemorate the 24rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) loading...

People hold up pictures of family members during a ceremony to mark the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) People hold up pictures of family members during a ceremony to mark the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) loading...

Mary Beth Delarm looks over the the names on the the 9/11 Memorial during a ceremony to mark the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Mary Beth Delarm looks over the the names on the the 9/11 Memorial during a ceremony to mark the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) loading...

William Staudt, a firefighter that worked at Ground Zero on the day of the attacks, looks over a reflecting pool during a ceremony to mark the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) William Staudt, a firefighter that worked at Ground Zero on the day of the attacks, looks over a reflecting pool during a ceremony to mark the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) loading...

Jaclyn O'Connor places flowers on the 9/11 Memorial during a ceremony to mark the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Jaclyn O'Connor places flowers on the 9/11 Memorial during a ceremony to mark the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) loading...

A bell is rung as each name is read, during a ceremony at the Pentagon to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) A bell is rung as each name is read, during a ceremony at the Pentagon to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) loading...

First responders and military personnel stands for the National Anthem during a ceremony to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the Pentagon in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) First responders and military personnel stands for the National Anthem during a ceremony to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the Pentagon in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) loading...

On the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, customers and employees stand for the daily Pledge of Allegiance at Chick & Ruth's Delly, where has been recited in the morning, seven days a week since 1989, in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) On the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, customers and employees stand for the daily Pledge of Allegiance at Chick & Ruth's Delly, where has been recited in the morning, seven days a week since 1989, in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) loading...

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, listen as names are read during a ceremony to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the Pentagon in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, listen as names are read during a ceremony to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the Pentagon in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) loading...

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend a ceremony at the Pentagon to commemorate the 24rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend a ceremony at the Pentagon to commemorate the 24rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) loading...

Flowers lay on names inscribed at the 9/11 Memorial before the start of a ceremony commemorating the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Flowers lay on names inscribed at the 9/11 Memorial before the start of a ceremony commemorating the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) loading...

First responders salute as an American flag is unfurled from the top of the Pentagon at sunrise, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) First responders salute as an American flag is unfurled from the top of the Pentagon at sunrise, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) loading...