Like so many of us, I never know how to feel when the anniversary of 9/11 comes around. 24 years later and those emotions are as deep as ever.

But the difference now? How do I talk to my young sons about what happened that horrific day.

My twin sons are now 10 years old, and my one son has been asking me for some time now to go to the reflection pools in New York City. We've already been to the memorial at Mount Mitchell in Atlantic Highlands, NJ.

Every time we go there, I automatically travel back in time to that day. It's never easy, but it's important that we never forget. And it's important that they also understand how important that day is in history, but not to the emotional point that we felt.

I will say that both by sons completely understand the gravity of that day to an extent, with my one son wanting to learn more. But the only thing is, should I take him to the memorial in New York City?

I personally believe he's ready and mature enough for it, but the advice I'm getting is completely split. Some are telling me that he's still too young to handle the gravity of it, while others are telling me I absolutely should take him.

I'll admit, I've never been to the New York City memorial, but I really would like to go with my son. Should I take him now? Or should I wait until he's a little older?

And if I wait, at what age should I take him? I know it's not going to be an easy visit, so I really don't know if I should or shouldn't. But even if I don't take him this year, I absolutely will eventually.

Regardless, there's nothing easy about this day, and I have never stopped thinking about all those lives that were lost 24 years ago and how the world changed forever. May we never forget.

