90-year prison sentence for NJ man convicted of murder and hostage situation

MOUNT HOLLY — A Burlington County man convicted of beating a man to death with a baseball bat will likely die behind bars.

Larry Brown, 29, was sentenced by a Superior County judge to 90 years in prison. He will be eligible for parole after 73 years.

Brown, who primarily lived with a relative in Burlington Township, was convicted of first-degree murder in the June 2022 killing of 34-year-old Cecilio Luciano at a Beverly City home.

He was also found guilty of kidnapping and additional charges related to barricading himself inside the home with the woman and four children, leading to a SWAT standoff with law enforcement.

Luciano, a resident of Highland Park, had been beaten to death with a baseball bat just after 1 a.m. on June 14, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw.

The hostages were released unharmed, and afterward Brown exited the home — which is across the street from Beverly City School — and was arrested.

In Brown's trial, a Burlington County jury deliberated for several hours over three days before returning the guilty verdict.

Erin Vogt contributed to this report.

