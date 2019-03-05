8 ways you know you’re from New Jersey

Friday we asked our listeners to come up with different ways you know you're from Jersey. Here's what our listeners came up with off the top of their heads!

You know what exit you're from.

You can name 10 pizzerias in your town.

You have to make a right turn to make a left.

You can navigate a traffic circle like a race care driver.

You listen to New Jersey 101.5.

You eat pork roll.

You have to dish out more money than you make.

You’ve known how to get to the Jersey Shore since you were a little kid.

More from New Jersey 101.5: