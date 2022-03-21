85 companies will take part in Monmouth County, NJ Spring Job Fair

85 companies will take part in Monmouth County, NJ Spring Job Fair

LINCROFT — More than 85 local companies plan to participate in this year's Monmouth County Spring Job Fair, taking place on Wednesday, April 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brookdale Community College's Robert J. Collins Arena.

"The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is pleased to partner with the Division of Workforce Development to provide this free opportunity for county residents to find a new job or pursue a new career," said Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Division of Workforce Development.

Employers will be looking for hardworking, qualified applicants in a variety of fields including finance, education, computer science, telecommunications, and more.

With so many "help wanted" signs across the country, it's events like this that help connect employers with the right employee to fill job openings, according to Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone.

A full list of participating businesses can be found here.

