8 places to take someone visiting NJ around the holidays for the first time
You can never make another first impression; and if someone were coming to visit you that's never been to New Jersey, there are so many places you can take them to.
Forget the traffic jams they see when they enter from Newark, Camden, the Lincoln or Holland tunnels or the George Washington Bridge.
The holidays in New Jersey are filled with beautiful sights, sounds, smells and, of course, food. There are so many places to see like Cape May, for instance. We've also got some of the best downtowns for holiday shopping. You can even hang out with Santa and not spend much money.
With so many choices of places to go, the first thing that usually happens when someone visits me from out of state and wants to see something is; my mind goes completely blank. That's when I usually turn to my social media following for advice.
I'm the kind of person who wants to avoid the usual places and take someone someplace they would never have thought of. So if you're looking for some great holiday places to take someone who has never visited New Jersey, these may be the answers.
Huge Xmas tree in Palmer Square, Princeton
Joshua Kocses
Palmer Square with dinner at Winberies and a pub crawl to a variety of breweries and pubs within three blocks
Va Nessa
If we were in Manalapan- I'd take them to Christmas Wonderlands walkthrough at Maple Leaf Farms, then Anne Ellen's, and finish the night at Lights on Glendale!
Chris McKelvey
This place. My wife & I got married at Smithville Inn. This village is wonderful anytime of the year.
Hagertys’ Christmas Village, Pitman, New Jersey
Mike Darkwater
Kuser Mansion in Hamilton Mercer a county, New Jersey, totally decorated every year.
