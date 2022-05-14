How many of these incredible shows at the PNC Bank Arts Center have you been to over the years?

Summer is around the corner, which means it's almost time for shows at the PNC Bank Arts Center! There's nothing more exciting than a summer show there — feeling a Jersey breeze on you as you listen to the sounds of your favorite artists filling the air. Bonus points if you have a drink in your hands...

Did you know we're actually giving away tickets to some of those incredible shows?

Before we get into some of the most memorable concerts that ever graced the Arts Center stage, here's a little history of our beloved Jersey Shore venue:

According to the venue's website, the PNC Bank Arts Center first opened in 1968 and was called The Garden State Arts Center, and it was also named one of the Top 5 Theatres in America — how cool is that? The venue runs shows from May to September.

Since so many amazing artists have played at the iconic Jersey Shore venue, I was curious to learn more about that. Setlist.fm is a really cool website that allows visitors to search for show setlists. I was able to find results dating back to the 90s.

This summer also looks to be an exciting season for shows at the PNC Bank Arts Center. Their website boasts acts like Josh Groban, 5 Seconds of Summer, Cheer Live, the Backstreet Boys, and more!

Take a trip down memory lane with these memorable PNC Bank Arts Center Shows!

Your Current 2022 PNC Bank Arts Center Concert Schedule!