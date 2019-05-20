8 of Jersey’s best summer drinks and where to get them

Ahh, nothing like Memorial Day Weekend. When I had my coffee house/comedy club in Sea Isle City, we'd all wait for everyone to come down and see a show. Then they'd all go get blasted in the bars. So with the official start of drinking summer about to begin, I asked my social media followers, what are you drinking and where is the best place to get it?

Markie Mark - "Orange Crush at the West Side Bar n Grill, West Wildwood NJ"

Leslie Jespersen - "Rum Runner at Laguna Rum Bar Located in: Legacy Vacation Resort Brigantine Beach"

James A. Long - "Orange Crush at McGillicuddy's Tap House in Loch Arbour"

Margaret Dunleavy - "The Tiki bar at point pleasant beach makes a mean pina colada!!! The best!!!!"

David Hershey - "Long Island Ice Tea with Southern Comfort instead of Gin ! Yum. Longhorn in Howell makes a Great one during lunchtime"

David Hoeffel - "Beer. The Ugly Mug in Cape May"

Lee Smith - "Frozen margarita with a Corona on the side, Klees Bar, Seaside Heights"

John Belfie - "Got to the Nut House in North Wildwood and get yourself a Tully Nut and you tell me if its not the BEST"

