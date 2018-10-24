7th child dies from adenovirus at North Jersey rehab center

WANAQUE — A seventh child died from adenovirus at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, according to the state Department of Health.

The young child died on Wednesday night hours after the DOH confirmed 18 cases and six deaths among "medically fragile children" at the nursing home, rehabilitation center and pediatrics center with both short and long-term residents.

The strain of adenovirus in this outbreak is associated with communal living arrangements and known to cause severe illness, according to a statement from the DOH. The Centers for Disease Control is also involved with the investigation.

The identities and genders of the affected children was not disclosed by the DOH. Spokeswoman Nicole Kirgan said that the age of those affected is toddler through young adulthood, but most are under 18.

Kirgan said the first respiratory illness was reported to the DOH by the facility on October 9 and they have worked closely ever since.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Ted Louie said that most of the time adenovirus is not even considered dangerous for people with normal immune systems. He said it can be spread on objects like chairs and tables, but the virus can be wiped out using heat or bleach.

