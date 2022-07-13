A 7-year-old boy and a woman visiting the United States from Columbia were killed when their jet boat that left Elizabeth capsized in the Hudson River on Tuesday afternoon.

Thirteen people were onboard the vessel that was reported overturned near Pier 86 and the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum around 2:45 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The boy and a 47-year-old woman were hospitalized and pronounced dead. NYPD did not disclose the relationship between the woman and child.

NYPD Assistant Police Chief James McCarthy said the boat, which has no roof, wound up on top of the pair.

Three other adults were also hospitalized and were in stable condition as of Wednesday morning. McCarthy said the captain of the boat was also injured.

NYPD harbor, scuba and aviation units responded immediately to the scene. The crew of the New Jersey-based NY Waterway ferry John Stevens also responded to the incident and was a big part of the rescue operation, according to NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

"Indeed it may have well been worse if not for the incredible effort of not only our own extraordinary first responders but also the swift response of the New York Waterway ferries who rescued nine additional people from the water," Sewell said at a news briefing.

Wiley Norvell told New Jersey 101.5 that the crew was also involved in the 2009 "Miracle on the Hudson" rescue when a plane piloted by Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger and Jeffrey Skiles landed on the river.

NY Waterway crew members help passengers out of the Hudson River after their boat capsized 7/12/22 NY Waterway crew members help passengers out of the Hudson River after their boat capsized 7/12/22 (NY Waterway) loading...

What led to the capsize

The passengers were on board a jet boat called Stimulus Money that left Elizabeth on their excursion, according to a report by ABC 7 Eyewitness News. They were staying at a hotel in Elizabeth during their trip, according to the report.

Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage told New Jersey 101.5 that no boats launched from the city's marina on Tuesday.

An unnamed high-ranking NYPD official told the New York Post the boat may have been overloaded and their combined weight may be a factor in the capsize.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Here's where NJ legal weed is sold The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, with close to two dozen state approvals given since the first adult recreational sales in the state back in April. Here is where the open sites are located.

LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight , and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings.