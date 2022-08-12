7 smells a true New Jerseyan would recognize

As with every state, there are experiences hyper-specific to New Jersey. Some of those experiences are smells.

We started talking on Thursday’s show about the NJ-specific smells that people could identify. Whether good or bad, how many of them are you familiar with?

Exit 13

Let’s get the obvious one out of the way. Exit 13 stinks.

If you were in the passenger seat blindfolded you would still be able to tell when you reached that specific portion of the Turnpike.

Post rain coffee

If you’ve ever been in Freehold on a rainy day, you know what I mean.

Thanks to the Nestle tea/coffee factory in the area, after it rains there’s a scent of coffee throughout Freehold.

It’s weird but pleasant.

Six Flags Great Adventure

This one was called in by an New Jersey 101.5 listener, and it stumped us. None of us could pinpoint exactly what it is: the rides, the food, the log flume water, etc.

There’s a certain scent at Great Adventure that gets me hyped up for the day of rides ahead of me.

The Jersey shore

Once the salty air hits you, it’s hard not to feel happy.

If they made a “Belmar” scented candle I’d buy it in a heartbeat.

Hours-old diner coffee

If you’ve never walked into a diner only to be hit with a strong stench of coffee from hours ago, are you really a true New Jerseyan?

The Pine Barrens

To quote a member of the New Jersey subreddit:

The pine barrens have an aroma all their own. I've been to many forrests around the country and have never smelled anything quite like it. To me it's home.

Boardwalk foods

Cotton candy.

Funnel cake.

Sausage and peppers.

Pizza.

Combine all of those together and that’s the quintessential boardwalk scent experience. And it’s wonderful.

