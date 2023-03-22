7 reasons many NJ folks aren’t that stoked about spring arriving

Ah, springtime in New Jersey! It’s here at last! The flowers are blooming, the birds are singing, and the people are... unenthused? That's right, folks, it's not all sunshine and rainbows in the Garden State when spring rolls around.

I am one of those people that doesn’t really look forward to spring arriving. Besides the pressure of the extra few pounds, you may put on over the winter or the fact that there is a lot more work to be done around the house with spring cleaning and landscaping, etc.

I just don’t always feel as excited about spring as other people do. And some new Jerseyans agree, as evidenced by callers' comments on our show today.

Here are just a few reasons why many New Jerseyans aren't exactly excited about the arrival of spring:

Allergies.

Ah, yes, the dreaded pollen. As soon as those flowers start blooming, the sneezing and sniffling begin. And in New Jersey, we're not just talking about a few runny noses — we're talking about full-blown hay fever.

So while the rest of the country is frolicking in fields of daisies, we're stocking up on tissues and antihistamines.

Traffic.

Look, we all know New Jersey has some of the worst traffic in the country. But in the springtime, it somehow manages to get even worse.

Whether it's tourists flocking to the shore or locals hitting the road for weekend getaways, the highways are jam-packed and tempers are flaring. It's enough to make you want to stay inside until summer.

Mud.

You know that scene in "Frozen" where Olaf sings about how he can't wait for summer because he'll finally get to see some flowers? Yeah, that's not how it works in New Jersey.

Spring means mud. Lots and lots of mud. The kind of mud that sucks off your shoes and splatters all over your car. It's gross, it's messy, and it's everywhere.

Bugs.

Remember those flowers we were talking about earlier? Well, they attract more than just pollen — they also attract bugs. And not just any bugs, but New Jersey bugs.

The kind that buzz in your ear, bite you when you least expect it, and generally make you want to stay indoors with the windows shut. And of course, that includes NJ’s most nefarious of bugs, the tick.

Disappointing weather.

Let's face it, spring in New Jersey is not exactly reliable when it comes to weather. One day it's sunny and warm, the next day it's pouring rain, and the day after that it's snowing. Yes, snowing.

In spring. It's like Mother Nature can't make up her mind, and we're the ones who suffer for it.

Potholes.

By the time the summer rolls around they’ve usually been repaired. But in that small window of time between the winter and summer, they’ll all be revealed..the hundreds of potholes that you never knew existed.

There are various explanations for why this is so, but it doesn’t really matter. Springtime is prime season for potholes in nj.

Winter weight.

It cracked on so suddenly you hardly knew that it was happening. It’s the first time I decided to put on a pair of shorts, sleeves or shorts, you will realize that it’s sunny and warm out but you still have your winter flab.

Of course, by the time the summer rolls around, you have will have worked it off somehow. But the interim period, at the beginning of spring is when your 5,10, or 15 warm winter pounds are most noticeable, and now the pressure of taking them off begins.

So there you have it, folks - just a few reasons why many New Jerseyans aren't exactly thrilled about the arrival of spring. But hey, at least we've got pork roll, right? Or is it Taylor Ham?

