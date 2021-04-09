7 dead puppies left on Route 55 ramp in Vineland

Police are looking for whoever left dead puppies on a Route 55 ramp in Vineland. The animals were discovered on Wednesday morning.

A passing driver reported the multi-colored puppies on the southbound ramp from Route 55 to Route 552 (Sherman Avenue) around 9:45 a.m., according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

The remains were picked up by the Vineland animal control officer.

Investigators believe that whoever left the puppies headed east to Vineland on Sherman Avenue and entered the Route 55 southbound entrance where the puppies were found.

Webb-McRae did not disclose the breeds of the dogs, estimated to be 3-4 weeks old, or whether the remans were in any container.

"Someone in the community is aware that an individual had a litter of puppies that suddenly disappeared. We are asking the public to give us information that will lead to an identification of the person responsible for these puppies in this irresponsible," Webb-McRae said.

She asked anyone anyone with information about the dogs to call the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at 856-451-4449 or Vineland police at 856-691-4111.

